Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares during the period.

QYLD stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

