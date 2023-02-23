Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 176,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 401,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $27.48 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

