Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

