Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.97.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $165.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

