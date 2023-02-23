PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 181.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

