PFS Investments Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.