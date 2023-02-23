New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.