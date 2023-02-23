PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

