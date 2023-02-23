PFS Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,809,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $1,534,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Solar Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $163.61 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Solar (FSLR)
