PFS Investments Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $635.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

