The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 230,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

