90,364 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $14,824,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $13,803,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 549.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 680,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 575,406 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

About Sunnova Energy International

NOVA stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.