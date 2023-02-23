PFS Investments Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 117,120 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Doximity by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCS opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

