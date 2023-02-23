PFS Investments Inc. Sells 63,644 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,644 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

