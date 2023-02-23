PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 1,631 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 44.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

