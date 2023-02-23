PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simon Segars sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $211,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,364 shares of company stock worth $9,876,374. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

