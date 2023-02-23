PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 279,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

