PFS Investments Inc. Buys 6,751 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,884,266 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $127.21 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.41.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

