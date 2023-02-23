PFS Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $314,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

