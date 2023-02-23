PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.