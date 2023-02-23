PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,363 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.41 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

