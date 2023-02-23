PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $79,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

