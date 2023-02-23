PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $115.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

