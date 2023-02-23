PFS Investments Inc. Buys 2,964 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

