Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,023,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,023,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,978 shares of company stock worth $1,902,897. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

