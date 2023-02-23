Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tobam grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

