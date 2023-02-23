Aviva PLC Sells 47,473 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,473 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 371,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

