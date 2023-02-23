Aviva PLC Acquires 418,937 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 922,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,937 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,649 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.