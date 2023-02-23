Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,133 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

