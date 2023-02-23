Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 56.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 29.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.2 %

Teleflex Company Profile

NYSE TFX opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

