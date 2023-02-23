UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 218,947 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 196,555 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

