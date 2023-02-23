UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 370.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $15,318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower Profile

SPWR opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.