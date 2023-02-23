Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.