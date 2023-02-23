UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $808,298. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $103.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.