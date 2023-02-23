Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 373.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

