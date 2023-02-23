Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 278793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,325,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,780,000 after buying an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after buying an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,760,000 after buying an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

