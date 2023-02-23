Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

AVB stock opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

