PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

