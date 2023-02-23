Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 412.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $175.97 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.38) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.33) to GBX 5,100 ($61.42) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

