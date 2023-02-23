Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 412.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
NYSE DEO opened at $175.97 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.