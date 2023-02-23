PFS Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $88.38 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.