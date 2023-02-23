Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ENI by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of ENI by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 668,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Trading Down 0.9 %

ENI stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ENI

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

