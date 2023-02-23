Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,969 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

