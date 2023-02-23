MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

