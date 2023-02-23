MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 26,156 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

AEP opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

