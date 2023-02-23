MML Investors Services LLC Buys 17,731 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

