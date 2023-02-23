MML Investors Services LLC Sells 100,305 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,305 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $49.19 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

