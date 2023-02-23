MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.