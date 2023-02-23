MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

