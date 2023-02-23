MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,749.60.

AZN opened at $68.85 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

