MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

